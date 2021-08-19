Sonam, Rhea, Khushi, Shanaya, Arjun Kapoor And 'Khaandaan' Are All Smiles In Pics From Antara Motiwala Marwah's Godh Bharai

Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Highlights Mohit Marwah married Antara Motiwala in 2018

They are expecting their first child together

At Antara's godh bharai, Shanaya wore a mint green lehenga

Actor Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala are expecting their first child and for the mom-to-be, the Kapoors hosted a beautiful baby shower, pictures from which have now taken the Internet by storm. Mohit Marwah is the son of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's sister Reena. At Antara Motiwala's godh bharai, Sonam Kapoor, newlywed Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Akshay Marwah, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor spread smiles and some love. The cousins also shared glimpses of the baby shower on their respective Instagram profiles with adorable captions. For the celebrations, Sonam Kapoor wore an ivory Anarkali while Shanaya was looking gorgeous in a mint green lehenga.

Khushi Kapoor picked a blue and white lehenga for the godh bharai and needless to say, Rhea Kapoor, who married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14, was looking pretty in a grey suit.

Khushi's sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor were MIA at Antara Motiwala's baby shower.

Sharing the photos, Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "Happy...missing Karan Boolani, Jahaan Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Anand Ahuja." Arjun Kapoor captioned the pictures with these sweet words: "Smiles are us." Anshula Kapoor's caption read: "#AntuMoh's godhbharai and the saga that was this 'cousins' photo...#FamJam" while sharing the photos, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Khaandaan for the #godhbharai of Antara Motiwala."

Check out the beautiful pictures Antara Motiwala Marwah's baby shower here:

Maheep Kapoor also shared a photo album comprising her memories from Rhea Kapoor's wedding and Antara Motiwala's godh bharai. Check it out here:

Mohit Marwah married Antara Motiwala at a resort in UAE's Ras Al Khaima in 2018. His wedding was the last family gathering that late actress Sridevi attended. She died in Dubai a few days after Mohit Marwah's wedding.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor's last films were The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She has also starred in movies like Neerja, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Aisha and Delhi 6, to name a few. Arjun Kapoor, who has starred in films like Aurangzeb, Gunday and 2 States, was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. The actor will next be seen in Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.