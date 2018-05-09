At Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Reception, A Mini-Kapoor Fam-Jam Featuring Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, Anshula With Dad Boney Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor shared a glimpse of a mini-Kapoor fam-jam during the grand Kapoor gathering at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception. In Anshula's post, filmmaker Boney Kapoor posed with his four children - Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun and Anshula. The family of five was all smiles and laughed heartily as the photographer clicked pictures. Anshula shared another photo of herself with Janhvi, who is set for her Bollywood debut come July. Both, Janhvi and Khushi wore Manish Malhotra outfits. Take a look at Anshula's adorable posts which have gripped the Internet.
We have another picture to add to that collection - Arjun with his three sisters.
Cute, na?
Arjun Kapoor and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with Mona Shourie. The filmmaker divorced her in 1996 to marry Sridevi, whose children are Janhvi and Khushi. Arjun is six-years-old in the film industry while Janhvi is making her Bollywood debut in Dhadak. There's no word about Anshula or Khushi's entry to Bollywood.
The Kapoors celebrated Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding at the grand reception held in Mumbai's The Leela on Tuesday evening. The reception had everything you'd expect at a big fat Bollywood wedding. Celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Salman Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt attended the reception. Shah Rukh, Salman, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor were top performers.
Anshula joined a group dance with her cousins and Sonam's friends.
To sum up, it was a grand wedding reception for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.