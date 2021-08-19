Weddings To Baby Showers: Maheep Kapoor's Busy Week In Fabulous Pics

Maheep Kapoor with Shanaya and Khushi. (courtesy maheepkapoor )

Maheep Kapoor had a fabulous week and her latest Instagram post is proof. The jewelry designer dropped her stash of pictures in an album she shared on her Instagram profile recently. She captioned it: "Weddings and baby showers" and added the hashtag #Photodump. Maheep Kapoor, over the weekend attended the wedding of brother-in-law Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor. Rhea married longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow, in the presence of her family members. The wedding was followed by a low-key reception, where she cheered for Anil and Rhea Kapoor as they danced to Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. On Wednesday, she attended the baby shower of Antara Motiwala, who is married to Mohit Marwah.

For Rhea Kapoor's wedding. Maheep picked a white and gold ensemble. For the reception, she kept it simple in a printed outfit. For Antara Motiwala's baby shower, Maheep Kapoor showed up in a peach saree. The album also has glimpses of Maheep's husband Sanjay Kapoor, her daughter Shanaya, and son Jahaan.

"Nice pictures," Maheep's husband Sanjay Kapoor commented and we agree. See the pictures here:

Maheep Kapoor, married to actor Sanjay Kapoor, became a star after she featured in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show was based on the lives of four star-wives including Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni), Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife) and Maheep.

Her daughter Shanaya began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019. Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a film which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.