Maheep Kapoor Sun-Bathing In Maldives. That's It. That's The Post

Maheep Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy maheepkapoor)

Highlights Maheep shared a vacation throwback on Instagram

In the pic, Maheep can be seen chilling in a pool

"Sunday mood," Maheep Kapoor captioned her pic

Maheep Kapoor's Instagram is a scrapbook of her travel memories and she keeps adding photos to it. It's only Throwback Thursday today but Maheep Kapoor is already dreaming of a Sunday. For Maheep Kapoor, an ideal Sunday means some pool time with her besties and a few floating breakfast trays - even better if she can be transported to the Maldives. On her Instagram, Maheep Kapoor shared a vacation throwback from when she went holidaying in the Maldives with Seema Khan earlier this year. In the photo, Maheep, sporting a colourful swimsuit, can be seen chilling in an infinity pool while soaking up the sun and enjoying a gorgeous view of the Maldives waters.

"Sunday mood," Maheep Kapoor captioned the photo and added: "But it's Throwback Thursday."

Maheep Kapoor's Instagram feed has travel memories from all over the world. She recently shared this throwback from her trip to New York.

Maheep Kapoor remembered London summer with this fabulous photo with her travel buddies - Gauri Khan, Seema Khan and Nandita Mahtani.

Maheep Kapoor also featured in this adorable blast from the past with husband Sanjay Kapoor. "My glass is brimming... so is his," she wrote.

Maheep Kapoor trended a great deal for posting this star-studded photos from when she flew to Abu Dhabi for an IPL match. In Maheep's photos, she can be seen posing with her husband Sanjay Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Bhavana Panday and her husband Chunky, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla and his wife, socialite Natasha.

Maheep Kapoor was once a model and an aspiring actress. She was supposed to make her Bollywood debut the year she got married but her film got shelved. Maheep Kapoor has featured in the Netflix series titled Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives along with her close friends Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari.