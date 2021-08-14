'Weights Before Dates': Shanaya Kapoor Sets Instagram On Fire With Gym Pic

Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

Highlights Shanaya Kapoor shared glimpses of her gym session

Her post was flooded with the fire icons in the comments section

"Weights before dates," wrote Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor loves to slay it at the gym and we've known this for quite some time now. But, did we know how much she prioritises her time at the gym? Shanaya herself opens up about it in her latest Instagram post. There Shanaya is seen standing in the active gear and flexing her toned abs and lean muscles. Do we not already envy that? But there's more to look for in her caption. She wrote, "Weights before dates" and added a line of emoji faces, including the devil face and the muscle hand emoji. Now, we know Shanaya's priorities.

Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor commented on the post, "My my" along with heart and fire emojis. Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey also left a heart and fire emoji in the comment. Actor Angad Bedi sensed the humour in the caption and left laughing-face and raising-hand emojis. Have a look at her post:

We are familiar with Shanaya Kapoor's strenuous gym sessions through her regular posts. Once, Shanaya posted a video where she is seen dedicatedly sitting and exercising at a weights machine in the gym. Shanaya also shows off her biceps in one photo. In the caption, she wrote, "Getting there." We don't want to disturb such a determined fitness enthusiast as Shanaya. The post received much encouragement from her mother, who commented, "Can see your cuts."

But, that doesn't mean that Shanaya Kapoor doesn't go through her struggles and slump days. If her mood says it's not a day for exercise, she'll rather allow herself a good rest than strain herself. Proof? Look at her in this video where she is seen lying down on a yoga mat and pretending to doze off. Shanaya herself smiles at her laziness and efforts to sleep at the gym. Her caption read, "Today's mood at the gym."

Shanaya Kapoor's fitness also includes her dance classes and she loves them too. From Kathak to belly dance, Shanaya is trying to master it all. Here's one of her several videos where she flaunts her dancing skills. No wonder, Shanaya's toned body adds glamour to her movements:

Shanaya Kapoor is soon to make her debut in Bollywood through Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, the details are yet to be known.