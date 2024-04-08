Aditi Rao Hydari's Viral Reply To Pap Who Congratulated Her On Wedding To Siddharth: "Nahi Hui Hai"

Aditi Rao Hydari spotted at the airport

While we are waiting to see Aditi Rao Hydari in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the actress is making entertainment headlines for her engagement. A few days ago, she exchanged rings with her longtime boyfriend, actor Siddharth. In addition to their engagement, rumours have been circulating that the couple secretly got married. Recently, Aditi was spotted at the airport, where a pap congratulated her on the wedding saying, “Shaadi ki bahut-bahut mubarak ma'am [Many congratulations for the wedding ma'am.]” To dispel the rumours, the actress quickly replied, “Nahi hui hai abhi [It has not happened yet.]”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, at the recent Galatta Golden Stars event, Aditi Rao Hydari's fiance, Siddharth also talked about people calling their engagement "secret". He said, “Many people said we had done this in secret. There's a significant difference between doing something privately with family and doing something secretly. Those whom we didn't invite are calling it a secret, but it was a private ceremony for those whom we know. The next steps depend on our elders because this isn't like scheduling a shooting date that I can decide on. This is a lifetime commitment. So, when they decide, it will happen naturally."

When Siddharth was questioned about the duration it took for his fiancé to accept the proposal, he responded, "These questions about how much time it took shouldn't be asked. The end result must be either yes or no. I'll see whether the result is pass or fail. I've never seen how many marks I'll score. I was in tension whether it would be a yes or a no and my name was in the pass list."

“The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn't like a shooting date I can decide on, it's a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide,” Siddharth added, while talking about the date of the wedding.

Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be released on Netflix on May 1. Meanwhile, Siddharth was last seen in Tamil film Chithha.