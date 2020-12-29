Here's How Malaika Arora Is Spending The Last Few Days Of 2020

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is making every day count in Goa and how. The actress, who flew to Goa along with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor over the weekend, has actively been sharing pictures from her getaway on her Instagram profile. On Tuesday, she brightened up our feed with stunning pictures. Malaika Arora is currently staying at her sister and actress Amrita Arora and her brother-in-law Shakeel Ladak's holiday home called Azara Beach House. In some of the picture, Malaika can be seen chilling in the pool, while in the others, she can be seen posing from the balcony. Let's also take a moment to highlight her great sartorial choices. Be it the swimsuit with animal prints or the neon green separates.

Sharing the stunning set of pictures, Malaika Arora wrote: "Home away from home Azara Beach House. Bliss and tranquility, 'the perfect getaway home.' Just too stunning." She added the hashtags #labouroflove and #goa to her post. Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

Yoga by the pool anyone? Malaika Arora, who is always up for all thing fitness, shared a picture, in which she can be seen stretching by the pool and wrote: "It's time to relax, slow down and celebrate you and your loved ones. Bask in the sun, relax by the pool, exercise every inch of your muscle and welcome new aspirations and goals. So let's begin the week with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek."

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor shared pictures from Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak's "holiday home" in Goa and he wrote: "When you don't feel like leaving... What a house you've built! Goa never had a better holiday home."

Malaika Arora has featured in many popular dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Hello Hello, Anarkali Disco Chali among many other. She has judged several TV reality shows like MTV Supermodel Of The Year, India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha and India's Got Talent, among many others.