Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Are Holidaying At This Beach Destination With Friends

Done will the hills, Malaika Arora and her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor are busy holidaying at a beach destination now. After spending Christmas with their respective families, both the actors flew to Goa along with Malaika's sister and actress Amrita Arora and a few friends. On their Instagram stories, both Malaika and Arjun shared the same picture, in which they can be seen happily posing together with Amrita Arora and their friend Sarvesh Shashi. Posting the picture, Arjun Kapoor captioned the post: "Goa Diaries." Last month, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in McLeodganj, where Arjun was shooting for Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor had also accompanied her to Himachal Pradesh.

See the picture shared by Arjun Kapoor here:

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story.

On Sunday, Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself with sister Amrita from their Goa vacation and she wrote: "Sunshine duo ....Sunny days are here again." Take a look at the picture here:

Over the weekend, Malaika Arora also gave us a glimpse of her Christmas festivities with her family and she wrote: "Merry Christmas .... I pray for love, peace, good health and a better tomorrow."

Meanwhile, here are a few pictures from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Himachal diaries:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun Kapoor's birthday last year. Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan Khan.