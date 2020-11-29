Malaika Arora Never Has A Dull Moment When Usual Suspect Arjun Kapoor Is Around

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy malaikaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika Arora is currently in Himachal Pradesh

Arjun Kapoor is shooting for 'Bhoot Police' in Himachal Pradesh

"Never a dull moment when you are around," wrote Malaika

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's social media PDA is getting better and better with every new post. On Sunday, Malaika Arora added a loved up picture with her boyfriend and she simply captioned it: "Never a dull moment when you are around." Malaika, who flew to Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) to celebrate Diwali with Arjun Kapoor, added a super cute picture with him on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh along with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post here:

Malaika Arora has actively been posting pictures from her Himachal diaries along with BFF Kareena Kapoor. Check out some of the posts here:

Coming back to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, the couple is frequently seen flirting on Instagram. Other than that, Arjun recently featured in Malaika Arora's Thanksgiving post. The Panipat actor appeared thrice in the video shared by Malaika on Saturday. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora rarely post photos with each other on Instagram but whenever they do, they send the Internet into a tizzy. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun Kapoor's birthday last year. Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he will share screen space with Parineeti Chopra.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.