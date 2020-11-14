Diwali 2020: Pics From Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Bonfire Night With Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez

Diwali 2020: Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating Diwali in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala this year. Saif was already in the hill station for a film's shoot and Kareena joined him recently. However, in photos shared by Kareena on her Instagram stories, her bestie Malaika Arora was also spotted in Dharamshala. The "Dharamshala Diwali" crew swelled by one as Jacqueline Fernandez also joined the festivities. Kareena shared glimpses of her bon-fire session with her Diwali gang on Instagram. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor opted for a simple, cotton salwar-kameez while Malaika dressed up as a golden queen. Meanwhile, Jacqueline was stunning in black.

Here are glimpses of Kareena and Saif's simple Diwali celebrations this year:

Little Taimur also made a brief appearance on Kareena's Instagram: "Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy," Kareena wrote in a post.

Kareena also couldn't stop swooning over her morning view in the hills.

Speaking to TOI earlier in an interview, Kareena spilled the beans on her Diwali plans and said: "We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It's obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy in August. Kareena is in her second trimester of pregnancy. Kareena wrapped the schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha last month, which is expected to release on Christmas 2021.