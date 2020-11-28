Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Can't Stop Flirting On Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor photographed in Mumbai earlier

Highlights Arjun Kapoor shared a pic of himself on Instagram

"When she looks at you," he captioned the pic

Arjun and Malaika had an adorable exchange in the comments

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are such an adorable couple. The 35-year-old actor, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh, Instagrammed a photo of himself from what appears to be the hill station and captioned it with a reference to Malaika. "When she looks at you..." he wrote. This prompted a cheeky comment from Malaika, who deliberately appeared oblivious, wrote: "Who?" In response, Arjun came up with this ROFL comment: "Take a wild, wild guess... fool," he told Malaika. On Arjun's post, Malaika's one-word comment garnered double the amount of 'likes' that Arjun's comment received. Malaika and Arjun, stop with the flirting already!

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently vacationing together in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. Arjun was already in the hill station for the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Bhoot Police along with his co-star Saif Ali Khan. While Malaika joined Arjun in Dharamshala, Kareena Kapoor spent Diwali with Saif Ali Khan there. Arjun turned out to be the official photographer of the trip, capturing moments such as these:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Instagram official on the Panipat actor's birthday last year. She referred to Arjun as "my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor" in her post. In Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora's residence. Arjun Kapoor has also hung out with Malaika's son Arhaan, catching up with him on lunch dates and dinner outings.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora currently features as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movies include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police.