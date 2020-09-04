Here's How Dulquer Salmaan Wished Wife Amal On Her Birthday

Dulquer Salmaan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his wife Amal's birthday in the most special way on social media on Friday. The actor shared a set of pictures of themselves and accompanied it with a sweet, as well as an ROFL caption, where he hilariously revealed that he posted only those photos which were "approved" by Amal. LOL. In his birthday post, Dulquer Salmaan also cherished the time he spent with his wife and their daughter Maryam during the lockdown. "Wishing you the happiest birthday, my Am! The best thing that happened from the lockdown is the time we got to spend, especially you, me and Marie (Maryam). Times I'll cherish for life," he wrote.

Dulquer added: "From our favourite shows to playing roles in Marie's fairytales, it's been as special as could be. Thank you for being my rock. And for giving me M. Happy birthday again, baby." The actor then added ROFL hashtags like #theOGbabygirl #iasked #yousaidyes #nowwehaveM #youmeandmarie #youfinallyapprovedsomepics and #keptitshortthisyear.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal's marriage is "love-cum-arranged," the actor himself revealed it previously in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. Here's what he told about his love story in the interview: "After I returned from the US where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine. Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her."

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal got married in a private ceremony in Chennai in 2011. They welcomed daughter Maryam in May 2017.