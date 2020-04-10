'Quarantined Dad' Dulquer Salmaan Posts Pic Of New Tattoo, Courtesy Daughter Maryam

Dulquer Salmaan shared this photo (courtesy dqsalmaan)

Relax guys, Dulquer Salmaan didn't actually get inked. The Malyalam star showed in an Instagram post what's keeping him busy in lockdown. The Zoya Factor actor shared a selfie showing a new tattoo - a butterfly - on one of his hands, which also has some nail paint on it. Dulquer, who captioned his post "quarantined dad things", explained his situation better in the hashtags. "Playing princess to my princess," he wrote and added that the butterfly is a sticker tattoo, courtesy of his daughter Maryam, who will turn three in May this year. In the hashtags, Dulquer also added that he's his daughter's "canvas" and hinting at both the tattoo and the nail-paint, added: "all of it washes away."

Dulquer and Amal, who will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary this year, got married in a private ceremony in Chennai in 2011.The couple welcomed daughter Maryam in May 2017.

Meanwhile, when Dulquer is not busy with "quarantined dad things," he loves to prepare delicacies in the kitchen. Sharing a glimpse of his quarantine diaries as a chef, he wrote: "Wanna stick to this also" in a recent post.

On Janta Curfew day, Dulquer shared this post on Instagram: "Let there be light! Standing in solidarity, unity and brotherhood! Together, we shall overcome!"

Dulquer Salmaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Karwaan, in which he co-starred with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. The Zoya Factor marked his second Bollywood project, in which he was paired opposite Sonam Kapoor. The south star is best known for his roles in films such as Ok Kanmani, Mahanati, Charlie, Bangalore Days and Solo.