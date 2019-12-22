'Love You To The Moon And Back,' Dulquer Salmaan Writes In His Anniversary Wish For Wife Amal

Dulquer Salmaan photographed with Amal. (Image courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Highlights "8 years? Who would have thought?" wrote Dulquer

Dulquer and Amal welcomed their first child in 2017

Dulquer was last seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Sonam Kapoor

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is celebrating his 8th wedding anniversary on Sunday, made the day all the more special by posting a lovely anniversary wish for his "partner in crime" Amal Sufiya. The 33-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with his wife Amal from Charles Bridge, Prague and accompanied it along with an equally adorable caption. "8 years? Who would have thought ? Thanks for putting up with me for so long. For being Am. For being mamma. For being Ammayi. For being Amu. Love you to the moon and back. You make me want to be the best version of myself." The Karwaan actor added the hashtags #dQnA #8years #bestmammaever to the post.

Take a look at Dulquer's post here:

Amal frequently makes appearances on her husband's Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens. Check out some of the posts here, you can thank us later.

Dulquer and Amal got married in a private ceremony in Chennai in 2011.The couple welcomed their first child Maryam in May 2017.

Dulquer Salmaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Karwaan, in which he co-starred with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. The Zoya Factor, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Angad Bedi, marked his second Bollywood project. The film failed to perform well at the box office.

On the work front, the actor has films like Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Vaan and Kurup, in the pipeline. The south star in best-known for his roles in films such as Ok Kanmani, Mahanati, Charlie, Bangalore Days and Solo, to name a few.