'Happy Birthday To The One Born For Me.' Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sweet Post For Husband Naga Chaitanya (Blurred, But Never Mind)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo with Naga Chaitanya (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "A blur of great magic. Happy birthday my friend, teacher," she wrote Naga Chaitanya's birthday party was hosted last night They married in October 2017

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had the sweetest wish for her actor husband Naga Chaitanya, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. A birthday wish was shared on Samantha's Instagram timeline with a blurred picture of the couple, and she captioned it as, "A blur of great magic. Happy birthday my friend, my teacher, my gentle soul and the one born for me, Naga Chaitanya." She added the hashtags 'About Last Night,' 'Where My Happiness Begins And Ends' and 'Blurry Nights Are The Best Nights.' The picture appears to be taken at Naga Chaitanya's birthday party, which Samantha wrote was hosted last night and she also shared a loved-up post from the bash on her Instagram stories. Their loved-up photo has got a whole lot of love from their fans (no surprise).

Here's the picture she posted. (Blurred, but never mind).

On her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Happy birthday my love. God bless you with the greatest of happiness for your beautiful soul."

Screenshots of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

(We're not crying, you're crying).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had a two-part destination wedding in Goa in October 2017. They first married according to Hindu rituals and later had a Christian wedding.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first co-starred in Ye Maaya Chesave and then went on to make three four together - Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Thrayam, Autonagar Surya and Manam.

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film is Savyasachi, which also stars R Madhavan. After Savyasachi, he will start filming Shiva Nirvan's next project, co-starring wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.