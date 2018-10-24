Savyasachi Trailer: Naga Chaitanya Vs Madhavan Is Nail-Bitingly Interesting

Naga Chaitanya and Madhavan in Savyasachi. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Madhavan plays antagonist opposite Naga Chaitanya The film draws its plot from the Vanishing Twin Syndrome Savyasachi also stars Niddhi Agerwal

The trailer of Telugu film Savyasachi begins where the teaser, which released earlier this month, left off. We learn more about the character played by R Madhavan, the villain opposite Naga Chaitanya. We also get to know more about the Aditya, played by Naga Chaitanya, who is constantly accompanied by his "twin brother" (maybe called Vikram), who manifests itself through Aditya's left arm. The film draws its plot from the Vanishing Twin Syndrome, in which one of the twins disappears in the early stage if pregnancy and the disappeared fetal tissue is absorbed by either the other twin or the mother. In Savyasachi, it appears that Vikram dominates Aditya vis-a-vis his left hand, which is his stronger side, especially when it comes to beating up goons.

Madhavan appears to be intrigued with the effect of the syndrome and thus the tension in Aditya's life. Madhavan, who recently played a quasi-negative role in web-series Breathe, looks dangerous as a menacing villain in Savyasachi.

Watch the trailer of Savyasachi:

Savyasachi marks actor Madhavan's debut in Telugu films not counting the special appearance in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti. Savyasachi, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, also stars Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal, Mukul Dev and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

Savyasachi will be Naga Chaitanya's second release of 2018 after Shailaja Reddy Alludu. Naga Chaitanya also featured in a cameo role in Mahanati (staring his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a supporting role). After Savyasachi, Naga Chaitanya will start filming Shiva Nirvan's next project, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.