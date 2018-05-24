Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fantastic Caption For Husband Naga Chaitanya's Fitness Challenge Video Is Winning The Internet

"I am quite liking this challenge. So easy on the eyes and heart but mostly eyes," Samantha wrote

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 24, 2018 17:34 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fantastic Caption For Husband Naga Chaitanya's Fitness Challenge Video Is Winning The Internet

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married last October (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "But just watching this makes me tired," she added
  2. Naga Chaitanya has nominated Samantha for the challenge
  3. "You are hilarious," a comment read
Every time Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts something on Instagram, the Internet loves it. This time, she posted a video of her husband Naga Chaitanya doing the fitness challenge and the video is now keeping the Internet very busy. Folks love her caption for the post and so do we. "The Hum Fit Toh India Fit challenge. I am quite liking this challenge. So easy on the eyes and heart but mostly eyes. I accept your challenge, Naga Chaitanya. But just watching this makes me tired, so tomorrow," read the caption of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post. (ROFL. But it's cute too).

"Ha ha ha, the description" and "you are hilarious" are some of the comments posted on the video. Her fans are also patiently waiting for Samantha to take up the challenge.

Here's Naga Chaitanya's video, which Samantha posted.
 


Naga Chaitanya also posted this. He was nominated by her brother Akhil Akkineni. Apart from wife Samantha, Naga Chaitanya has nominated actors Sushanth and Nidhhi Agerwal.
 


The fitness challenge is a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent personalities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and others have taken up the challenge.

Comments
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had a two-part destination wedding in Goa last October. They first married according to Hindu rituals and later had a Christian wedding.

The couple are all set to collaborate for their fourth film, to be directed by Shiva. 2010's Ye Maaya Chesave was their first film together.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fitness challengeSamantha Ruth Prabhu Naga Chaitanya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreBengali News

................................ Advertisement ................................