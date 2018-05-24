Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fantastic Caption For Husband Naga Chaitanya's Fitness Challenge Video Is Winning The Internet

Every time Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts something on Instagram, the Internet loves it. This time, she posted a video of her husband Naga Chaitanya doing the fitness challenge and the video is now keeping the Internet very busy. Folks love her caption for the post and so do we. "The Hum Fit Toh India Fit challenge. I am quite liking this challenge. So easy on the eyes and heart but mostly eyes. I accept your challenge, Naga Chaitanya. But just watching this makes me tired, so tomorrow," read the caption of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post. (ROFL. But it's cute too).
"Ha ha ha, the description" and "you are hilarious" are some of the comments posted on the video. Her fans are also patiently waiting for Samantha to take up the challenge.
Here's Naga Chaitanya's video, which Samantha posted.
Naga Chaitanya also posted this. He was nominated by her brother Akhil Akkineni. Apart from wife Samantha, Naga Chaitanya has nominated actors Sushanth and Nidhhi Agerwal.
The fitness challenge is a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent personalities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and others have taken up the challenge.
CommentsMeanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had a two-part destination wedding in Goa last October. They first married according to Hindu rituals and later had a Christian wedding.
The couple are all set to collaborate for their fourth film, to be directed by Shiva. 2010's Ye Maaya Chesave was their first film together.