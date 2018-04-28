Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Celebrating Her Birthday in 'Paradise'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her first birthday after getting married to Naga Chaitanya in Gulmarg, a place which she described as 'paradise' in an Instagram post. A day before her birthday, Samantha instagrammed a photo of the view from her hotel room in Gulmarg and wrote: "Landed in Paradise. A room with a view." Samantha is celebrating her 31st birthday today and yes, the location seems perfect. Samantha hasn't shared any other update on any of her social media pages. Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in October 2017 and is having the time of her life personally and professionally.
Highlights
- This is Samantha's first birthday after her wedding
- "Landed in Paradise," Samantha captioned a post a day before her birthda
- Samantha is married to actor Naga Chaitanya
Check out Samantha's post here:
After her wedding, Samantha featured in three blockbuster films - Raju Gari Gadhi 2, co-starring her father-in-law Akkinenni Nagarjuna, Mersal with Vijay and Rangasthalam opposite ram Charan. She has signed up for several promising projects, one of which is a film with Naga Chaitanya.
The couple recently took a trip to New York and posted a selfie from the Central park, which Samantha said is the place where they fell in love. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya filmed part of Ye Maaya Chesave in Central Park. "Central Park, where it all began... 8 years ago. Thank you, for the magic. Just had to come back and say Thank you," wrote Samantha.
Meanwhile, the personal front looks equally promising for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. During the promotion of Rangasthalam, Samantha revealed that she and Naga Chaitanya have fixed a time frame for their baby's arrival.
Comments
Samantha's upcoming films are Mahanati with Dulquer Salmaan, Seema Raja with Sivakarthikeyan and Super Deluxe with Vijay Sethupathi.