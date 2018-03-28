The Internet Loves This Pic Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya And So Do We

"Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, you guys are made for each other," wrote an Instagram user on a picture of the couple. (We agree too). In the picture posted by Samantha, she is seen standing next to her husband Naga Chaitanya and looks at him adorably. "Team," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoticon. (Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, you both make a great team). They are currently in Miami and this is the first picture Samantha has posted with Naga Chaitanya from their trip. The Internet just loves the picture and in less than an hour, the post has got over 1.6 lakh likes. "Goals" and "so adorable" are some of the several comments posted on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's picture. Many of the users have left heart emoticons on the post.
For those who don't know, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are teaming up again (first time after their wedding) for a Telugu film to be directed by Shiva. The project was announced by Naga Chaitanya on social media with a tweet that read, "Happy to announce my next directed by Shiva, produced by Shine Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any) with my better half Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love."
Happy to announce my next directed by shiva produced by @Shine_Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any ;-) )with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 ..feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love pic.twitter.com/EePspkMlPQ— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 8, 2018
#rollinginglory .. Excited !! Excited!! Excited!! https://t.co/pleFvX2Egg— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 8, 2018
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had a two-part destination wedding in Goa last October. They first married according to Hindu rituals and later had a Christian wedding.