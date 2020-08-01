Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer - The Sky Is The Limit For Janhvi Kapoor And Her Dreams

Janhvi Kapoor in and as Gunjan Saxena. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights The trailer of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' released on Saturday

The film will release on August 12 on streaming giant Netflix

The film has been directed by Sharan Sharma

The much-awaited trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is here and it is inspiring in every sense. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the titular Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who, along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan, were India's first women combat aviators to operate in the Kargil war zone on tiny IAF Cheetah helicopters. The trailer perfectly encapsulates the journey of Gunjan Saxena, who stood up against all odds and emerged victorious with her unparalleled courage and sheer determination. The trailer showcases the story of all the obstacles that she had to face through the course of her journey - be it going against the will of her brother (played by Angad Bedi) serving in the army or facing discrimination from her peers, to the challenges of the battle field. The trailer also has glimpses of Pankaj Tripathi, who stars as Gunjan Saxena's supportive father, and Vineet Singh, an officer, who unknowingly brings out the best in Gunjan Saxena by challenging her on many levels. The film also stars Ayesha Raza and Manav Vij.

Check out the trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which will release on Netflix on August 12, has been directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The makers of the film, described Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as "an inspiring true story of a simple girl with big dreams who stood her ground to rule the skies."

Towards the end of the war, NDTV's Vishnu Som and camera person Manvendar Gautam flew with Gunjan Saxena from Uddhampur air base in describing the role of these heroic women. A few years back, the director of the film, Sharan Sharma reached out to Vishnu Som for details on the role of Flt Lt. Saxena and Flt Lt. Rajan. Saxena, who was in touch with Vishnu Som, had retired from the IAF, and was happy to speak to Mr. Sharma. Over the next few years, a partnership between Dharma Productions and Flt. Lt Gunjan Saxena (retired) was established paving the way for the filming of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Janhvi Kapoor picked to star as Gunjan Saxena.