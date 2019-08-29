Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl: 'Janhvi Kapoor Put In Her Heart, Blood, Sweat, Tears,' Posts Anshula

Janhvi Kapoor in a first look poster of Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl (courtesy karanjohar)

Janhvi Kapoor treated us to the first look posters of her much awaited film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl on Thursday, which were followed by appreciation posts from friends and family, including one from Anshula Kapoor. Anshula began her Instagram note with a big shout out for debut director Sharan Sharma and then went on to write: "I've seen Janhvi put her heart, blood, sweat, tears... literally everything she's got into making sure her portrayal of Gunjan does justice to the real life hero she is impersonating, as well as your vision for the film. Super-duper proud of both of you and super-duper excited to watch this unfold on the big screen in March 2020. Only love coming your way."

Meanwhile on his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Janhvi, it's time for you to fly." Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's two daughters with Sridevi.

Janhvi's filmmaker father Boney Kapoor also cheered for her daughter with heart-felt notes on Twitter: "You will make all fathers proud of their daughters," he wrote for a poster also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Janhvi's onscreen father in the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Janhvi and Khushi bonded with Arjun and Anshula after Sridevi's death last year. Arjun and Anshula stood by Janhvi and Khushi as pillars of support after Sridevi's tragic end, after which, speaking at an event, Boney Kapoor said: "The way they have accepted Janhvi and Khushi that has made me feel very relieved. My all four children are my strength."

Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is slated to hit screens on March 13 next year.

