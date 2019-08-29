Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl First Look: Janhvi Kapoor Gets Her Wings

Janhvi in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl First Look (courtesy DharmaMovies)

Highlights Janhvi shared the posters on Thursday The film releases on March 13, next year Pankaj Tripathi plays Janhvi's father in the film

Today is a good day as we were treated to the first look posters of Janhvi Kapoor from the much awaited biopic Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. Needless to say that Janhvi Kapoor features as Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena, who was India's first woman combat aviator to be commissioned into the war zone during the Kargil War. Janhvi Kapoor tells the inspiring story of Gunjan Saxena with three first look posters. In the first one, Janhvi features as a girl next door playing with a paper plane - "She was told 'Ladkiyan pilot nahin banti', but she stood her ground and wanted to fly," Karan Johar described it. In the second one, Janhvi features in Gunjan Saxena's fighter avatar, which is a tribute to: "India's first air force woman officer who went to war."

Karan Johar elaborated on the emotion behind the movie and tweeted: "With unabashed courage and bravery, she made her domain in a man's world." Last but not the least, Janhvi features with Pankaj Tripathi in an endearing father-daughter moment in the final poster, which says: "Her pillar of strength - her father. He gave her the wings to fly!

Here are the first look posters of Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. Janhvi Kapoor's gym buddy Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra (who was a close friend of Sridevi) were the first ones to cheer for Janhvi's new Bollywood movie.

Janhvi Kapoor co-stars with Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra.

Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl releases on March 13, next year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.