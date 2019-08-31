On Gunjan Saxena's Birthday, The Kargil Girl Janhvi Kapoor Writes: 'You're A Hero'

Janhvi Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently shared the first looks of the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, Instagrammed a heart-warming note for the real life "hero". Gunjan Saxena was India's first woman combat aviator to be commissioned into the war zone during the Kargil War. Sharing a photo with the real-life Indian Air Force officer, Janhvi wrote: "Happy Birthday, Gunjan mam! Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of bravery, the importance of working hard and sincerely and for paving the way for millions of women in our country. You're an inspiration and a hero, without ever having tried to be. Your story has helped me believe in myself, and hopefully will help others too." In the photo, Janhvi is dressed in an IAF uniform, just like her character in the movie.

Karan Johar, who is producing Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, also shared the same photo to wish Gunjan Saxena on her birthday: "Happy birthday Gunjan Ma'am! Your unwavering courage and bravery has inspired generations gone and more to come. Thank you for entrusting us with your journey to be shown on the big screen!"

Let's take a look at Janhvi's post here:

Fans loved Janhvi Kapoor's look as Gunjan Saxena when the first look posters were released. "She was told 'Ladkiyan pilot nahin banti', but she stood her ground and wanted to fly," Karan Johar tweeted.

Janhvi Kapoor co-stars with Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra.

Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl releases on March 13, next year.

