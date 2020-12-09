Guess The Celeb Who Featured On Priyanka Chopra's Elf On The Shelf Challenge

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy priyankachopra)

  • Priyanka Chopra shared a meme on Instagram
  • She added the hashtag #hadto and #myelf to her post
  • Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink'
The Internet is busy hosting a meme fest with a Christmas special template called 'Elf On The Shelf Challenge,' as a part of which, celebrities across the world are sharing pictures of themselves along with a tiny Photoshopped photograph of a celebrity perched on their shoulders (in this case the metaphorical elf). Priyanka Chopra joined the list of stars who have been sharing ROFL 'Elf On The Shelf' memes. She shared a picture of herself, which features talk show host Oprah Winfrey (Photoshopped on her shoulder) and she hilariously captioned it: "Oprah on Chopra." She added the hashtags #hadto, #myelf.

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen dressed in a pristine white outfit that she wore at her Cannes 2019 appearance. She wore a custom-made white gown that featured a long, cape, an off-shoulder corset that she paired with a matching pleated skirt. See the post here:

Priyanka Chopra wasn't the only one who took the 'Elf On The Shelf' challenge, associated with the Christmas cheer. Priyanka's sister-in-law and actress Sophie Turner added a Game Of Thrones touch to her meme. She captioned the post: "Costanza on Sansa #MyElf It's actually pronounced Sahn-sa but ... for the sake of comedy I'll allow this."

In terms of her films, Priyanka Chopra's last project was The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Her upcoming projects are The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling, Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. The actress recently announced a Hollywood film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

