The Internet Hearts Sophie Turner's Baby Bump Throwback And So Do We

Sophie Turner from her pregnancy days (courtesy sophiet)

Highlights Sophie shared a few throwbacks on Instagram

"Enjoy these throwbacks," she wrote

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed a baby girl in July

New mom Sophie Turner suddenly felt the need to break her social media hiatus and returned to Instagram with a bunch of throwback photos. Sophie Turner is a woman of few words when it comes to social media and here's how she captioned her throwback album on Instagram: "Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks." The first photo in the album is one from Sophie's husband Joe Jonas' birthday, followed by one from their Valentine's Day celebrations. Sophie also squeezed in a special moment from her pregnancy diaries in the album, which of course did not go unnoticed by her Instafam.

Sophie Turner kept her pregnancy a low-key affair for months. Only after she welcomed a baby girl sometime in July, Sophie shared a handful of throwbacks, showing her baby bump. This new one is an addition to her pregnancy diaries and unsurprisingly sent the Internet into some sort of a meltdown. One fan summed up the Internet's feelings in the comments section and wrote: "That pregnancy picture of you two, radiating happiness."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed a baby girl in July and have reportedly named their daughter Willa. Meanwhile, here are some more glimpses of Sophie's maternity diaries:

Sophie Turner is best-known for playing the role of Sansa Stark in the popular TV series Game Of Thrones. She was last seen in the film X Men: Dark Phoenix. Joe Jonas is a part of the popular band Jonas Brothers - the other two members are his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.