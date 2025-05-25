Sophie Turner Sends Big Love To Ex-Husband Joe Jonas's Divorce-Inspired Album. See Post

Sophie Turner has shown support for her ex-husband Joe Jonas, months after finalising their divorce. On Saturday, the actor took to her Instagram Story to promote the singer's new solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love.

Turner shared the album's cover along with a Spotify streaming link and wrote, "Go go @joejonas." The album was released on May 23 and marks Joe Jonas' return to solo music after over 15 years. Several songs on the album are inspired by his relationship with Turner and their divorce.

Among the tracks is Work It Out, which was released in July 2023, before the couple announced their split. Another song, Hey Beautiful, features emotional lyrics and is dedicated to Jonas' daughters, Willa (4) and Delphine (2).

The lyrics read: "Just in case a day comes, I'm not next to you / I went and cut a deal with all the stars / And, when you wish upon them, you can call it proof / I'll be with you wherever you are."

Joe Jonas released his first solo album Fastlife in 2011, after which he primarily focused on group projects with the Jonas Brothers. Speaking to PEOPLE, he shared that his new album came about unexpectedly.

"I just felt so drawn to this one song, and I asked the guys for approval. I was like, 'Hey, can I please take this one and maybe just explore where this could go for myself?' It felt very personal," he said.

He collaborated with songwriters Justin Trainor, Alexander 23 and Lush to create the album in just two weeks. "I was eager to get it out for a while there. I think last year at some point, I called my manager. I was like, 'Can I just leak the album or put it out?' I was like, 'I'm tired of waiting,'" Jonas told PEOPLE. He added that he's glad he waited, as the song Heart by Heart wouldn't have made it onto the album otherwise.

In an earlier interview with Billboard in August 2024, Joe Jonas spoke about the emotional nature of the album. "I was going through a lot of life changes, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet," he said. He also clarified, "I'm not trying to attack anyone in the songs or air dirty laundry."

Jonas further discussed dating again in a TalkShopLive interview with Facebook. "It's scary and intimidating," he said. He mentioned that during a conversation, someone he was dating jokingly said, "It's only love," which inspired the track Only Love on the album.

Sophie Turner also previously addressed the impact of the divorce in an interview with a magazine. While refraining from sharing details, she described the time as "the worst few days of my life." Following the split, Turner was briefly linked to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, but the relationship has since ended.