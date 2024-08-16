To Joe Jonas, Birthday Wishes From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas: "The Coolest Cat In Town"

Jonas Brothers had a special celebration on Thursday (August 15). Reason? It was Joe Jonas' 35th birthday. To mark the occasion, his younger brother Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, posted heartfelt birthday wishes on Instagram. The singer dropped a black-and-white picture featuring himself and Joe seated in what appears to be a golf cart. Notably, Franklin and Kevin Jonas were MIA from the snapshot. Alongside the photo, Nick wrote, “Happy birthday to the absolute best brother in the world. I love you, Joe.” He also tagged Joe in this caption.

Priyanka Chopra uploaded a picture with her husband Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas on her Instagram Stories. The side note read, “Happiest Birthday to the coolest cat in town.” The actress also attached a red heart to her wish.

To extend his wishes, Kevin Jonas also posted a picture with his brother. In the frame, the sibling duo can be seen walking in the rain, with their backs facing the camera. We can spot them holding a red umbrella over their head. “Happy Birthday Joe Jonas! Thanks for always letting me share your umbrella,” Kevin wrote in his caption.

Wait, there is more. Franklin Jonas also posted a video with the birthday boy in his Instagram Stories. In his wish for the “coolest dude in the room”, he wrote, “Happy birthday Joe Jonas you continue to show us all what it means to be the coolest dude in the room. Thanks for being the generous, kind, sincere person that I love.”

Meanwhile, on his special day, Joe Jonas treated his fans to a sneak peek of one of his upcoming songs. He shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen lip-syncing to the track. His caption read, “Another song tease for my birthday.”

On the personal front, Joe Jonas is a proud dad to two daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom he shares with his estranged wife, actress Sophie Turner.