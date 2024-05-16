Sophie Turner Says She 'Hated' Being Called A Jonas Brother Wife: 'This Plus-One Feeling'

Sophie Turner shared this image. (courtesy: sophiet)

Sophie Turner recently spoke about his relationship with her estranged husband Joe Jonas and shared her experiences as part of the Jonas family. In an interview with British Vogue, Sophie shared how she, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas often accompanied their husbands on concert tours. Reflecting on this, Sophie stated that she was not happy with being labelled as "the wives." She also shared that Joe Jonas never treated her like that, but societal perception painted them as mere "groupies." For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas are married to Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas respectively.

Sophie Turner said, "There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling," added Turner. "And that's nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."

Opening up about the time when several internet users painted her as an "irresponsible mother who liked to party", the actress said, “I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can.

For the unversed, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019. They are parents to two daughters -Willa and Delphine. In September 2023, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their separation. Soon after, Joe Jonas filed for divorce in the same year and has been engaged in a custody battle over their children since then. In January this year, Sophie Turner asked the judge to reactive their divorce process.

Announcing their separation, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a joint post on Instagram that read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."