Jason Shah On Breakup With Anusha Dandekar: 'Trying To Make Me Fit In A Box'

Actor Jason Shah is enjoying his moment in the spotlight thanks to his role as Alastair Cartwright in the Netflix series Heeramandi. The actor's spirited performance has sparked renewed interest in his professional and personal life. Jason Shah was reported to be dating VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar but the relationship was short-lived. While the relationship was widely reported in the media, Jason Shah has remained tight-lipped about the details of the breakup.

Now, in an interaction with ETimes, Jason Shah confirmed the breakup but refused to divulge details about it or his current relationship status. He said: "I have had a big spiritual change in my life since then (his last breakup), which has made me wiser." The only thing he will say about the relationship is this – "It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn't really understand me and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?"

Reflecting on modern relationships, Jason Shah added: “A huge problem with relationships today, and one of the main reasons for breakups and divorces is that people don't really listen to the other. They're only trying to put forth what they feel. That's the sad part. Only when you listen to what a person says, especially earlier on, will your relationship last longer."

In an April 2021 interview with The Times Of India, Jason Shah had confirmed his relationship with Anusha Dandekar and added that there was a "cosmic connection" between them. He had said: "I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani [Dandekar] for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her."

He also said: "I haven't been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future."

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, and Richa Chadha. It is available for streaming on Netflix.