Jason Derulo Dances To Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Chammak Challo</i> At Reality Show. Watch

American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo is currently in India to promote his latest music video Snake, which features Nora Fatehi. During his promotional tour, the singer appeared on a dance reality show, whose videos are widely circulating on the internet.

Jason presented a dance performance on the Snake number with Nora as well as Malaika Arora on the sets of the show.

But the highlight of this guest appearance was when he grooved to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song Chammak Challo from Ra.One, sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer.

After Shah Rukh, Jason went further back in the day and reached the 90s. He danced to the Govinda classic UP Wala Thumka from his film Hero No. 1, featuring Karisma Kapoor and him.

Check out glimpses from his performance here:

The audience was taken aback by the American star's enthusiasm for Bollywood music and dance and were loudly cheering for him.

The music video of Snake is directed by Moroccan filmmaker Abderrafia El Abdioui, and choreographed by Indian choreographer Rajit Dev.

