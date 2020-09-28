Sophie Turner Flips Through Her Pregnancy Album. See Baby Bump Throwbacks

Sophie Turner shared his photo. (Image courtesy: sophiet )

Highlights Sophie shared three pictures of herself on Monday

In one photo, she can be seen sporting a green bikini

Another photo features her cradling her baby bump

Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who welcomed baby daughter with husband, singer Joe Jonas, in July this year, flipped through the pages of her pregnancy diaries on Monday and shared some unseen pictures of herself from her maternity days for the first time on social media. The actress and Joe Jonas have reportedly named their daughter Willa but more on that later. In her recent posts, Sophie Turner, 24, can be showing off her baby bump and pregnancy glow. In one of the photos, she can be seen basking in the sun in a green bikini while in another, she looks stunning as she poses in a grey bikini in a pool with her pet dog. The last photo features her sporting what appears to be a striped night suit and cradling her baby bump. It also shows a hand (appears to be of Joe's) touching her baby bump.

Check out the stunning throwback pictures of pregnant Sophie Turner here:

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their baby daughter on July 22. The couple didn't make the official announcement on social media but a rep told People: "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby."

The couple, who got engaged in October 2017, had a surprise chapel wedding in Las Vegas last year in May. They later got married in an elaborate wedding ceremony in June, with family members and close friends in attendance. Sophie and Joe Jonas had their honeymoon in Maldives, pictures of which are sugar, spice and everything nice.

In terms of work, Sophie Turner is best-known for playing the role of Sansa Stark in the popular TV series Game Of Thrones. She was last seen in the film X Men: Dark Phoenix. Joe Jonas is a part of the popular band Jonas Brothers - the other two members are his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.