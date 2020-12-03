For Priyanka Chopra, Husband Nick Jonas Is A 'Real Life Bollywood Hero'

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy nickjonas)

London, Los Angeles or Mumbai, the only constant in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' story, no matter where they go, is love and the latest set of anniversary posts shared by the couple are proof. The couple celebrates two wedding anniversaries every year - one in accordance with the Hindu ceremonies and the second one to mark their Christian wedding. Posting mushy pictures from their Hindu wedding which took place in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Two years down... forever to go." Nick and Priyanka's wedding outfits for the Hindu ceremony were designed by Sabyasachi.

Nick Jonas too shared pictures from their wedding and he adorable captioned it: "Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry Priyanka Chopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can't believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful." Reacting to Nick Jonas' post, the actress commented: "My real life Bollywood Hero! I love you handsome."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Well, Nick Jonas is a true blue romantic. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday while vacationing in London.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects include Netflix's The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes, Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. She has also signed a film with comedian Mindy Kaling, and a Hollywood film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.