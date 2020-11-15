Diwali 2020: Pics From Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Stars' Celebrations

Diwali 2020: Priyanka Chopra posted this picture with Nick Jonas. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali on Saturday

They shared pictures from their festivities on social media

Shahid Kapoor posted a picture with wife Mira Rajput

On Diwali every year, Bollywood stars lit up the Internet with pictures from their celebrations. This year, it was little bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic but B-town still celebrated the festival of light with great zeal and zest. From Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty to Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, celebrities have been sharing glimpses of their celebrations on social media since Saturday. Priyanka, who is currently in London with husband, singer Nick Jonas, posted an adorable picture of herself and the singer holding diyas and wrote: "Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours." Shilpa Shetty shared a set of posts, on of which shows her offering prayer to Goddess Lakshmi. "I believe the family that prays together, stays together and as is our family's annual ritual, we offered our prayers to Lakshmi Maa and Samisha, whose first Diwali it was," she wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor, who was away from home for work, returned back just in time for Diwali. Both the actor and his wife Mira Rajput were twinning in black outfits on the occasion. Sharing a picture from the celebrations the day after Diwali, on Sunday, Shahid Kapoor wrote: "Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light."

Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali celebration was all about "social distancing." Not kidding! He actor posted two pictures of himself and his family, including wife Tahira, brother Aparshakti Khurrana and parents, and wrote how all of them followed necessary precautions on the occasion. Before Diwali, Ayushmann was shooting his new film and that's why, he maintained a distance from his family for their safety. It appears that the Khurrana family had a photoshoot on Diwali, pictures of which both Ayushmann and Aparshakti shared on Saturday. The whole family can be seen twinning in white outfits and one photo shows all of them wearing face masks while posing for the camera. "Khurranas with social distancing wishing you a very happy Diwali. I'm exactly 6 ft apart from my family. Sigh," Ayushmann captioned one of his posts.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Nene shared these Diwali-special posts:

Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who are filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, celebrated the festival together. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita also joined the team on Diwali.

Neha Dhupia picked a yellow outfit for the festivities. She shared beautiful pictures of herself and her husband Angad Bedi. Take a look:

Here's how other celebrities wished their fans on Diwali this year.

