Diwali 2021: Here's How Ram Charan and Allu Arjun Celebrated The Festival Of Lights With Family

South stars and cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun celebrated Diwali with great zeal and zest with their family on Wednesday and shared pictures from their celebrations on social media. Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela and Allu Arjun joined the celebrations with his wife Sneha. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV, who got married last year, looked pretty together at the celebrations. In the pictures, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun can be seen twinning in black traditional outfits. Ram Charan's sisters Sreeja and Sushmitha can also be seen smiling with all their hearts in the photos.

Sharing a picture from their celebrations, Ram Charan wrote: "Happy Diwali." Take a look:

Actress-producer Niharika Konidela shared one more photo from their Diwali party and wrote: "Happy Diwali!" She looks gorgeous in a red dress in the picture. Take a look:

Ram Charan is the son of actor Chiranjeevi. Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are the sons of Chiranjeevi's brother-in-law and producer Allu Aravind.

Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The cast of RRR is also headlined by Junior NTR. The SS Raajamouli-directed film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and is slated to arrive in theatres in October this year.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in which he shared screen space with Pooja Hegde. The film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles.

The actor's next film is Pushpa.