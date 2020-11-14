Diwali 2020 - Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir, Abhishek, Kareena Kapoor And Others Tweet: "Stay Safe"

Diwali celebrations may be low-key this year because of the pandemic but celebs have lit up social media with festive wishes. Just like every year, stars sent out a whole lot of love and warmth on Diwali but with a recurring message - "stay safe." "Wishing all a very Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year... stay safe," wrote Salman Khan while Aamir Khan tweeted: "May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment." Kareena Kapoor, who is celebrating Diwali with her Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in Dharamshala this year, wrote in an Instagram post: "Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali." Abhishek Bachchan kept it simple and to the point: "Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy."

In her Diwali greeting, Kajal wrote: "Let us all celebrate the true spirit of Diwali and light up each other's lives with hope." Sharing a report about Ayodhya's making it to Guinness World Record for lighting 5.84 lakh diyas, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Happy Diwali."

Some of the quirky Diwali wishes were posted by actors such as Shahid Kapoor, who shared just a glimpse of the Kapoor family's rangoli project and wrote: "Happy Diwali to you all. Here's to messy rangolis and priceless family time. Feed the heart with love. Everything else will come and go." Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh recycled his mother's saree for matching Diwali outfits. Karan Johar shared a cartoon and wrote: "Happy Diwali to you and yours... lots of love and positivity always."

On social media, Diwali wishes also poured in from the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and others.

