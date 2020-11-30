Kartik Purnima 2020: 51,000 Lamps Lit, Laser Show In Ayodhya On Dev Diwali

Kartik Purnima 2020: On the occasion of the auspicious Kartik Purnima lasher show in Ayodhya

Kartik Purnima is being celebrated in the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh today. Around 51,000 earthen lamps were lit at the Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu River by devotees on the eve of Kartik Purnima. The auspicious occasion of Dev Diwali is also marked on Kartik Purnima. Dev Diwali is often referred to as the "Diwali of Gods". Devotees do 'Kartik Snana' (holy dip) in the Ganges, decorate their house with diyas and pray to Lord Ram, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The ritual of 'Kartik Snana' is very significant for devotees. Kartik Purnima is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to be in deep meditation.

Kartik Purnima 2020: Devotees do Kartik Snana and perform rituals on the banks of the Ganges.

"I'm very happy to be part of this event. I'm fasting and praying to Lord Rama on this occasion," said a devotee. Kartik Purnima tithi began at 12:47 pm on Sunday and will end at 2:59 pm today. On the eve of Kartik Purnima, a laser show was held at Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat on Sunday.

Kartik Purnima 2020: Around 51,000 lamps were lit in Ayodhya on Dev Diwali

Kartik Purnima holds immense significance among Hindus. Kartik Purnima is celebrated on the 15th lunar day of the month of Kartik, generally around November. Kartik Purnima is also a very significant occasion for Sikhs as it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Kartik Purnima is known by several names like Tripuri Purnima and Tripurari Purnima. This year the auspicious day also coincides with lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan.