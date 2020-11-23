Kartik Purnima 2020: Significance And Why It Is Special This Year

Kartik Purnima: Ganga aarti and special puja on auspicious Kartik Purnima (file photo)

Kartik Purnima this year is special as it coincides with the last lunar eclipse of 2020 on November 30. Kartik Purnima is celebrated on the full moon night of Kartik, the seventh month of the Hindu lunar calendar. For Hindus, Kartik is one of the most auspicious months - the only month dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Diwali, Tripuri Poornima or Tripurari Purnima in different parts of the country. Kartik Purnima (Full Moon) falls 15 days after Diwali, the night of Kartik Amavasya (New Moon).

Kartik Purnima 2020: Day and Date

Kartik Purnima: Monday, November 30

Purnima Tithi begins at 12:47 pm on November 29

Purnima Tithi ends at 2:59 PM on November 30

Kartik Purnima 2020: Know the significance

Dev Diwali - known as Diwali of the Gods - is celebrated on Kartik Purnima. It is believed that Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasura on Kartik Purnima. Hence Kartik Purnima is also known as Tripuri Purnima and Tripurari Purnima.

According to legends, Tripurasura defeated the Gods and started ruling their kingdom. When Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura, the Gods were overjoyed and celebrated the day by lighting diyas just like Deepawali.

Kartik Purnima: Devotees take a holy dip at Ganga and perform special puja on Kartik Purnima (file photo)

On Kartik Purnima, many devotees light earthen lamps across the country. Temples along the Ganga are decorated beautifully with lights and special puja is performed on Kartik Purnima.

Another legend on Kartik Purnina says that on this day Lord Vishnu, in his first avatar as Matsya or the giant fish, rescued the first man on earth, Manu from the great deluge.