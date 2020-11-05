Karwa Chauth 2020: 'FaceTiming This Day Has Become A Ritual' For Tahira Kashyap And Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap shared this image. (courtesy tahirakashyap)

For Tahira Kashyap, Karwa Chauth celebrations took a virtual turn this year, given the fact that her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana was busy with the shooting of his forthcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Sharing a picture of herself, which was clicked by her 8-year-old son Virajveer Khurrana, Tahira wrote in her post: "Opening up my heart to the moon. Within the same city and yet a long distance one this year too. FaceTiming this day has become an every year ritual." Tahira Kashyap is currently in her hometown Chandigarh. She added, "Clicked by the 8 year old who told me how to pose for this one." In the comments section of the post, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "So pretty. Umm."

On Wednesday morning, Tahira Kashyap shared a picture of herself with mehndi on her hand. "Karwa Chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self-art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. Wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago," she wrote.

Tahira Kashyap, an author and filmmaker, married Ayushmann Khurrana in 2011 and the couple are parents to a son named Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan which released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The actor's next project is Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. Earlier this year, the actor starred in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, co-starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film recently re-released in cinemas.