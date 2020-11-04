Karwa Chauth 2020: Pics From Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Bipasha Basu And Others' Festivities

Highlights
- "RED-dy Shetty Go!" wrote Shilpa Shetty
- Sonali Bendre posted a pretty picture of herself and husband
- Kajol shared her Karwa Chauth pictures with an ROFL caption
It's all about Karwa Chauth celebrations on social media today. On Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities lit up the Internet with stunning pictures from their festivities. From Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon to Sonali Bendre, Bipasha Basu and Kajol, several actresses thrilled the Internet with pictures of themselves decked up in beautiful red outfits. TV actresses such as Charu Asopa, Smriti Khanna and Kamya Panjabi also shared glimpses of their celebrations. For the occasion, Shilpa Shetty picked a red Masaba Gupta saree, which she paired with heavy jewelry. "RED-dy Shetty Go! Happy Karvachauth, ladies," she captioned her photo. Raveena Tandon, currently living in Dalhousie, posted several stunning pictures of herself and wrote: "I fast for the happiness and health and long life, for my Mums (mom and mamma), my dad, my husband, my kids and their families. It's all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe. This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in Mumbai!
I fast for the happiness and health and long life , for my Mums,(mom and mamma,)my dad,my husband, my kids and their families . It's all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe . This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in mumbai! #dalhousiediaries . For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for ,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything . Happy #KarvaChauth Outfit- @gopivaiddesigns HMU- @vijaysharmahairandmakeup stylist- @style__inn by @richa_r29 assisted by @ashita_vardhan
Sonali Bendre posted a pretty picture of herself and husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, while Bipasha Basu treated her fans to photos of herself and husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, posing happily for the camera.
Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life. Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law. It's become a tradition to celebrate it together and I actually look forward to the day and what it entails, especially when we all come together. For me, it's about this sisterhood we have created, being grateful for the beautiful bond my husband and I share and of course the opportunity to be pampered throughout the day. Do what makes you happy!
Here's what Kajol shared from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with this ROFL caption: "Hunger games series. Swipe for the fun: Pls read appropriate captions given below...1) Waiting for the moon with love and patience. 2) Slowly losing it. 3) Serial killer is happening. 4) Agar khaana nahi mila toh...5) Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!"
Meanwhile, also check out Smriti Khanna, Kamya Panjabi and Charu Asopa's posts here:
Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, like every year, hosted a special Karwa Chauth party at her house that was attended by actress Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday (wife of actor Chunky Pandey), Maheep Kapoor (wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor), producer Krishika Lulla, among others.
Happy Karwa Chauth!