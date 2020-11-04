Karwa Chauth 2020: Pics From Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Bipasha Basu And Others' Festivities

Karwa Chauth 2020: So gorgeous, Shilpa Shetty! (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights "RED-dy Shetty Go!" wrote Shilpa Shetty

Sonali Bendre posted a pretty picture of herself and husband

Kajol shared her Karwa Chauth pictures with an ROFL caption

It's all about Karwa Chauth celebrations on social media today. On Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities lit up the Internet with stunning pictures from their festivities. From Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon to Sonali Bendre, Bipasha Basu and Kajol, several actresses thrilled the Internet with pictures of themselves decked up in beautiful red outfits. TV actresses such as Charu Asopa, Smriti Khanna and Kamya Panjabi also shared glimpses of their celebrations. For the occasion, Shilpa Shetty picked a red Masaba Gupta saree, which she paired with heavy jewelry. "RED-dy Shetty Go! Happy Karvachauth, ladies," she captioned her photo. Raveena Tandon, currently living in Dalhousie, posted several stunning pictures of herself and wrote: "I fast for the happiness and health and long life, for my Mums (mom and mamma), my dad, my husband, my kids and their families. It's all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe. This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in Mumbai!

Sonali Bendre posted a pretty picture of herself and husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, while Bipasha Basu treated her fans to photos of herself and husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, posing happily for the camera.

Here's what Kajol shared from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with this ROFL caption: "Hunger games series. Swipe for the fun: Pls read appropriate captions given below...1) Waiting for the moon with love and patience. 2) Slowly losing it. 3) Serial killer is happening. 4) Agar khaana nahi mila toh...5) Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!"

Meanwhile, also check out Smriti Khanna, Kamya Panjabi and Charu Asopa's posts here:

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, like every year, hosted a special Karwa Chauth party at her house that was attended by actress Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday (wife of actor Chunky Pandey), Maheep Kapoor (wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor), producer Krishika Lulla, among others.

Happy Karwa Chauth!