Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And Parineeti Chopra Share Glimpses Of Their Festivities

Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra And Shilpa Shetty are getting ready to celebrate Karwa Chauth and have shared some BTS pics from the preparations

Read Time: 2 mins
First of all, let us take a moment to wish everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth. On this special festival, married women fast for the longevity of their husbands. They begin their day with a pre-dawn meal known as sargi, fast throughout the day, come together for puja in the evening and break their fast once the moon rises, following all the traditional rituals. Like many of us, our favourite celebrities also observe this auspicious occasion. Let us take a look at some of the posts shared by these stars.

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared a beautiful image of her mehendi in her Instagram stories. The design on one palm showcases an elephant, while a peacock is beautifully depicted on the other. Additionally, her forearms feature the names of her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their son, Vayu, elegantly written in henna. Even though Sonam Kapoor is not fasting this year, she still glammed up for the festivities. Here's another post for evidence:

2. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is observing a fast, wishing for the long life of her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. In a snap shared on her Instagram Stories, we see the back of her hands beautifully adorned with henna. We could not help but gush over the minimalistic heart design.

3. Shilpa Shetty 

Shilpa Shetty uploaded a video showcasing her sargi, featuring a beautifully arranged thali adorned with henna, bangles and a strainer. The clip also highlights an array of other goodies. She used the hashtags “sargi” and “karvachauth” in her caption. Shilpa also shared a glimpse from her “mehendi time.” It featured cute little lotus designs on both her palms and feet. Check it out:

Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu lunar month of Kartika.

