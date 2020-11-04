Karwa Chauth 2020 - Snowflakes To Coronavirus: The Story Behind Tahira Kashyap's Mehendi

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo (courtesy tahirakashyap)

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana's Karwa Chauth celebrations are pretty unique every year and this time it was no different. For Karwa Chauth, Tahira wanted to get snowflakes designed on her hands with mehendi. But once she got it done, Tahira realised the snowflakes resemble something else. She shared a photo and along with an ROFL caption: "Last Karwa Chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self-art) until someone pointed out - 'Why would you make coronavirus?!' Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. Wishing you all a very happy corona fee Karwa Chauth."

Last year, there was role-reversal in the Khurrana-Kashyap household as Ayushmann kept the Karwa Chauth fast for Tahira. She is a cancer survivor - she was still recuperating last year and was under medication. "Embarrassing you further, Ayushmann. Our Karwa Chauth moment! While I am in Dubai for an event, my certainly better half keeps a fast for me on his set! (PS - I am still popping some pills so couldn't fast). But how adorable are you Mr A! Love you so much," Tahira wrote in a post.

In 2018, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer and underwent mastectomy. Ayushmann joined the "fasting husbands" club that year. In a tweet, he shared the mehendi design on his hand and wrote: "She can't fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married on 2011 and the couple are parents to two children - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Tahira recently released the book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Ayushmann will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's new film.