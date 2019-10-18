Karwa Chauth 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana Fasts For Tahira Kashyap Again. This Time Long Distance

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira during last year's Karwa Chauth celebrations. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Highlights Tahira, a cancer survivor, couldn't fast as she's taking medicines Ayushmann kept the Karwa Chauth fast for Tahira last year too "How adorable are you Mr A," Tahira wrote

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined the 'fasting husbands' club yet again this year and kept the Karwa Chauth fast for his wife Tahira Kashyap, a cancer survivor, who said on social media that she couldn't keep the fast as she is still recuperating and had some medicines to take. In addition, Ayushmann and Tahira celebrated long distance Karwa Chauth as Tahira was out for an event in Dubai while the actor was back in Mumbai keeping up with his work commitments. In the evening, Ayushmann and Tahira connected on a video call and Ayushamann completed his fast by drinking water as Tahira adoringly watched him.

Sharing her Karwa Chauth moment with Ayushmann on Instagram, Tahira wrote, "Embarrassing you further, Ayushmann. Our Karwa Chauth moment! While I am in Dubai for an event, my certainly better half keeps a fast for me on his set! (PS - I am still popping some pills so couldn't fast). But how adorable are you Mr A! Love you so much. #fastinghusbands."

Ayushmann and Tahira's Karwa Chauth moment got whole lotta love from her Instafam, including celebrities like Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Ekta Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Gajraj Rao, all of whom posted heart emoticons. Ayushmann also posted "Ummm" in the comments thread along with a heart-eyed emoticon.

Here's Tahira Kashyap's Karwa Chauth post:

Tahira Kashyap, a filmmaker, was diagnosed with cancer in September 2018 and during her treatment, Ayushmann stood by her side like a rock. Ayushmann also kept the Karwa Chauth fast for Tahira last year when she was battling cancer. He wrote, "She can't fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life."

Here are Ayushmann Khurrana's posts from Karwa Chauth last year:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are married for over two decades and they are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is awaiting the release of Bala while his upcoming projects are Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. He was last seen in Dream Girl.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.