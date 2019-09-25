Tahira Kashyap On Battling Depression: 'Would Spend Hours At Night Crying While Ayushmann Was Shooting'

Tahira Kashyap shared this picture. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap )

Tahira Kashyap, in an interview with mid-day, opened up about battling depression and revealed that she used to spend hours every night crying while her actor husband Ayushmann Khurrana was busy shooting. Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer last year. She underwent treatment for it and is now on the road to recovery. Talking about how she coped up with depression, Tahira Kashyap said that after crying almost every night, she used to "put up the front of a happy person in the morning" for her children. "I was living a dual life. My husband was shooting; I would spend hours at night crying, and put up the front of a happy person in the morning so that I didn't look like a loser before my children, who were aged two and four then," Tahira told the publication.

"I never treated my body, mind and soul as one entity. I always thought physical health was important and mental toh kuch hota hi nahin hai. So, I exercised a lot. But I think the cancer was a manifestation of the negativity that I had been harbouring. Had I gone to a doctor, I would have been declared clinically depressed. But I chose to cry every night instead of visiting one," she added.

However, Tahira said that practicing Buddhist chanting helped her to stay strong and keep her mind healthy. "It was only after I practiced Buddhist chanting and focused on my mental health that things changed. In a way, I'm glad that I was diagnosed with cancer at a time, when I was strong enough to deal with it," Tahira was quoted as saying by mid-day.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in 2008 after dating for several years. They are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Earlier, in an interview for Film Companion, Tahira Kashyap revealed how her marriage hit a rough patch, when Ayushmann was busy filming his Bollywood debut Vicky Donor. "I was this crazy, insecure, pregnant person when Vicky Donor happened. That was the worst phase for the both of us. I think both of us were immature. He didn't have the maturity to kind of hold my hand and tell me 'It's okay!,' especially when I am crazy because of my hormones. I also didn't have the maturity to take it easy. So, both of us lacked maturity at that point in time," she said.

Tahira Kashyap made her debut with the critically acclaimed short film Toffee. She often trends for her powerful posts on cancer awareness. Ayushmann, on the other hand, was last seen in Dream Girl. His lined-up films include Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

