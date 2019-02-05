Tahira Kashyap Reveals She Was 'Insecure' During Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor

Highlights
Tahira Kashyap, who is battling cancer, recently opened up about being a star wife, her rapport with actor husband Ayushmann Khurrana and how they have evolved from being newbies in Mumbai to mature professionals in an interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion. Tahira said they experienced a rough patch in their marriage when Ayushmann was filming his Bollywood debut Vicky Donor. "I was this crazy, insecure, pregnant person when Vicky Donor happened. That was the worst phase for the both of us," she said during the interview and added: "I think both of us were immature. He didn't have the maturity to kind of hold my hand and tell me 'It's okay!', especially when I am crazy because of my hormones. I was pregnant at that point in time. I also didn't have the maturity to take it easy... this thing will get over. So, both of us lacked maturity at that point in time."
Tahira, who came to Mumbai from a non-filmy background, took a while to adjust to the ways of being an actor's wife: "Considering your husband is with beautiful women all around... you don't come from that background, so you don't have the maturity to deal with the frills that come along. I was very lost and so was he."
My heart was genuinely smiling ( doesn't look it in the pics but was posing and all) being a part of such a gracious, good looking couple's @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh happy moment . It is their special day but somehow they end up making others feel so remarkably good and special about themselves. God bless you both. Much love Styled by @leepakshiellawadi Mua @heemadattani Hair @poonam.solanki.522
Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana married in 2008 after dating for several years. They are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. "Thankfully, us knowing each other for the past 9-10 years before marriage really helped. Because I knew he's not a bad guy and he knew she's not a bad girl. So, I think that kind of sustained. So, we made peace," Tahira said in the interview.
This is a special one as this is a first for the both of us together. Haven't gotten ourselves clicked like this in the past 17 years (including 10 years of marriage) except for the last time at our marriage where we adorned our wedding as Christmas baubles sitting on a red sofa accepting shagun that would contribute to the wedding expense. Yea very middle class but much fun. The memories of that day do tickle a funny bone but some are scarring like the one with the photographer. He made us make poses that were extremely cliched but then he had to exhibit his artistic side too. So from looking from the corner of our eyes towards each other, to looking away from each other with our hands intertwined strategically exposing our wedding bands. From him standing behind me & me sitting in front of him & visa versa. From his hand holding my hand but not directly, Alas that would be too tacky for the maverick behind the camera. So the genious had my husband run his hand from behind my waist & hold my hand from the front & his other hand ran from the front of my waist stretching enough to reach my other far fetched suffocated hand that was trying hard to breath through the little pores that were sparingly left sans the mehendi, the 2 dozen red & white bangles, nani mama's golden bangles, my mother's favourite bangles, Babaji's Kadda & last but not the least the kalira's (golden embellishments hanging from the bangles). Amidst the many such contortions the only one left was us twisting our bodies around each other like the Naag & Naagin. Though that crazy man was making us dance to his tunes anyway! So from then to now, it's quite a leap. Thanku @subisamuel @htbrunch I thought it really would require a special day for us to get ourselves clicked professionally. But I didn't realise the day would just not be special it will also be memorable for not only am I more comfortable in my skin today but also for the awareness of the cause that I am spreading & enduring. Guess there is still more scope to love myself hence going through another testing phase. I somehow feel I'll surge. If I was ok being a X'mas tree at my wedding this better be ok! #breastcancerawareness
Tahira Kashyap, who began her journey in Mumbai as a teacher, said she always wanted to be filmmaker. She made her debut with the critically acclaimed short film Toffee, which released in 2017. Tahira will begin work on her first feature film soon, of which Ayushmann will also be a part. Tahira Kashyap is recovering after being diagnosed with breast cancer and often trends for her powerful posts on cancer awareness.