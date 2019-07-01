Tahira Kashyap On Trolls Calling Ayushmann Khurrana Her Brother: Get Over The 'Bhai Bhai' Thing

Tahira Kashyap shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap )

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been sporting short hair ever since she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. But some netizens have been harsh on her look and called her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana her brother. Her reply? "Get over the 'bhai bhai' thing." Tahira posted a few photos on her Instagram profile featuring her and Ayushmann. She captioned them: "Jeez. Itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke ab jab bhi main Ayushmann ko milti hun, background main ek hi gaana chal raha hota hai 'Tu mera, tu mera, tu mera bhai nai hai!' and unlike the Fukrey boys' song, I am not questioning! It's a goddamn statement!"

She further wrote: "P.S. (case in point, look at our hair partition, haina opposite? Phir!) Just in case you get over the 'bhai bhai' thing and see how much effort I took to land from Mars for the 'Article 15' screening and I so love it! #notabhaibhai #trollsrehnedo #girlswithshorthair."

Her husband is currently enjoying good reviews from critics for his performance in Article 15.

