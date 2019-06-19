Tahira Kashyap Apologises For 'Unintentionally Agonising' People With Buddha Pic

Tahira Kashyap posed for this picture at a resort in Pune. (Image courtesy: atmantan)

Highlights Wish love and peace for everyone: Tahira Kashyap Tahira is on a vacation with her children Tahira says her stay in Pune was a "lovely experience"

Tahira Kashyap, filmmaker and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Wednesday apologised for posting a (now deleted) picture, in which she was seen seated in the lap of a Buddha statue. She revised the caption of the post to: "I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry, for unintentionally agonising few people. Wish love and peace for everyone." After Tahira posted the picture of herself seated in the lap of a huge Buddha statue, several Instagram users were offended. After Tahira revised her Instagram entry, social media users applauded her saying: "Love you more now Tahira! Thanks for listening to us without feeling offended."

Tahira Kashyap is currently chilling in Atmantan Wellness Resort in Pune with her children Virajveer and Varushka. She posted pictures from the scenic resort and wrote: "Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at Atmantan. It was in sync with nature and it's blessings! From chilling in night suits, to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience."

Here are the remaining pictures from Tahira Kashyap's post. Don't miss the video in the end, in which young Virajveer shares his exciting "business plan."

Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with cancer last year, of which she spoke through social media and in various interviews. Tahira was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer, which she shared with her fans on social media in September 2018. "I wanted to remove the stigma and taboo associated with cancer. No matter what life throws at you, take it in your stride and have immense love for yourself because it is you who is putting up the fight and you are no less than a warrior," she told news agency IANS.

Tahira Kashyap has directed short film Toffee and she recently directed Aparshakti Khurana and Sargun Mehta in the music video of Kudiye Ni.