Parineeti Is 'Waiting' With First Karwa Chauth Mehendi That Is Minimal And Yet On Trend, Pic Inside

Parineeti Is "Waiting" With First Karwa Chauth Minimal Yet Trendy Mehendi

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has had an action-packed year with her grand Indian white wedding grabbing more than a few headlines for its minimal yet chic style, beauty and decor. But if you thought that's where the star's wedding glamour story ends, think again. For her first Karwa Chauth after marrying AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti proved that she is on point with the latest trends, by choosing a mehendi style that is en vogue this season. The Tiranga Star picked a figure design of a woman dressed in a lehenga holdinga sieve in one hand as she peeks a glance at the moon through it. Her lehenga features intricate detailing on the lower half of her flared skirt which extends to her fingers. Her dupatta carried the same intricate designs pairing well with the skirt and matching blouse. The overall look was minimal and yet very much on trend. While it's unclear where Raghav's name or initials are hidden in her mehendi, one can only assume that Parineeti followed tradition and a cosy spot in which to nestle that oft-used detail in her mehendi. Her pink choodas were clearly visible in the image that she shared on social media. She described the moment in just one word, "waiting" and added a moon emoji as well.

Photo Credit: @parineetichopra

Other trending designs from this season include floral designs, moons designs with floral embellishments, a mix and match of multiple styles, traditional bridal mehendi and designs that make the partner's name the centre point of the structure.

For more on those and to watch those in the making, watch the video below.

For their first Karwa Chauth Mehendi, most brides opt for a less heavy-duty version of the bridal mehendi but like Parineeti, Kiara Advani went the minimalist route by far with just a tiny star int he center of her palm and her wedding bands shining through.

Photo Credit: @kiaraaliaadvani

Karwa Chauth 2023 has seen a whole host of new trending designs for Mehendi designs, but the stars are making a point