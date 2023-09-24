Parineeti Chopra's Sangeet Makeup Look Is Classically Fabulous With Smokey Eyes

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their sangeet function

Bollywood fans from all over the world wait with bated breath as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to marry, mere hours from now. While excitement for the big event keeps building, no one can stop talking about the glitzy wedding function that took place last night. Parineeti and Raghav held a sangeet in Udaipur with a 90s theme. While music by Navraj Hans was set to tunes of the decade, guests reportedly also received cassettes with customized messages for them. The soon-to-be wedded couple showcased their distinctive personal style on the auspicious occasion. While Raghav wore an elegant black ensemble, Parineeti donned a shimmering embroidered lehenga with a beaded jacket layered over it. But that wasn't the only eye-catching aspect of her attire. Parineeti's sangeet makeup look also paired fabulously with the ensemble.

In the images originally posted by Navraj Hans, Parineeti is seen with a classically glam makeup look. Comprising of neutral tones throughout, we caught a glimpse of her mauve lips and bronze toned cheeks in the picture. The highlight however was her smokey eye makeup in divinely dark shades of black and grey. Keeping all focus on her face, the actress teamed it with another classic hairstyle of poker straight hair that was worn down, parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their sangeet (Image Credit: Instagram/@starstylestory)

Also in focus was Parineeti's mehendi on her hands. It was the first sighting of the actress' bridal henna design since the mehendi function that took place on Friday. Parineeti's bridal mehendifeatured minimal geometric designs with lines and curves over the wrist and fingers. It was a modern take on traditionally elaborate wedding mehendi as it included large expanses of negative space in between the pattern and only extended up to her forearm.

We can't wait to see what Parineeti Chopra has in store for us with her bridal makeup look, which we hope to see soon.

