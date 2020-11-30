Priyanka Chopra Asks What To Do With This Giant Meal. The Internet Responds With A Plateful Of Humour

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, a self-confessed foodie had a bit of a situation where she went link "what do I do with this?" The actress, who is currently in London (going by her latest Instagram post), shared a picture of herself with one giant meal. TBH, there was so much food one her plate. From poached eggs to meat, salad on the side and what not. Priyanka Chopra's expression in the picture clearly sums up her thoughts and the age old dilemma - to eat or not to eat. Well, the actress Instafam did offer a few inputs, so did her friends from Bollywood. Priyanka's The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao commented: "Hahahaha You can finish it, Come on PC." Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha agreed that was a lot of food on her plate and he wrote: "Thoda zyada toh hai. I agree." A fan commented: "Send us some please." Another Instagram user added, "LOL... Good luck with that."

Priyanka Chopra loves to share episodes from her life on social media. On Diwali, the actress posted a stunning picture of herself with her husband Nick Jonas and she captioned it: "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours."

Priyanka Chopra recently unveiled the cover of her memoir titled Unfinished, which will be published by Penguin Random House. In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The actress has many projects lined-up, which include Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. The actress recently announced a Hollywood film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.