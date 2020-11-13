Priyanka Chopra In We Can Be Heroes First Look Means Business. Hello There, Pedro Pascal

We Can Be Heroes First Look: Priyanka Chopra in a still (courtesy netflixfilm)

After how 2020's been, Priyanka Chopra is making sure that 2021 takes off on a fabulous note. Priyanka Chopra just released the first look posters of Robert Rodriguez's kids' superhero film We Can Be Heroes. She also introduced Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook and child actor YaYa Gosselin in the first look album of We Can Be Heroes. "Woo hoo! It's finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes! It's directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year's Day! A kid's classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies," wrote Priyanka. Robert Rodriguez is best known for helming the Spy Kids series of films and The Adventures of Sharkboy And Lavagirl.

"I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon," Priyanka added.

In her We Can Be Heroes first look, Priyanka Chopra means business. Presenting the We Can Be Heroes and our favourite, Priyanka Chopra:

Meanwhile, Netflix described We Can Be Heroes with this one-liner: "It's up to the kids to save Earth's superheroes." As per Entertainment Weekly, We Can Be Heroes revives Robert Rodriguez's superhero kids genre - when Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook and Christian Slater are members of a superhero squad called Heroics and Priyanka Chopra is the Director of the Heroics. When Earth's superheroes get kidnapped by alien invaders, their kids step in to bring them back. Some of the pint-sized superheroes are yet to discover their superpowers. We Can Be Heroes will also have cameos by the kid's superhero avatars Lavagirl and Shark Boy, created by Robert Rodriguez in 2005.

We Can Be Heroes is all set to release globally on Netflix on January 1, 2021.